Stan’s Tacos to open in downtown Grand Rapids this month

An Aug. 8, 2021 photo shows the Stan’s Tacos restaurant at 67 Ottawa Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After months of delays, Stan’s Tacos is slated to open in downtown Grand Rapids later this month.

Owner Meritage Hospitality Group says the restaurant at 67 Ottawa Ave. SW near the Van Andel Arena will open Nov. 29. But there’s a catch: all orders must be delivery or carryout.

Stan’s Tacos is still trying to fill out its workforce at the downtown restaurant and its two other locations in Walker and Grand Haven. Potential servers, cooks, hosts and dishwashers can apply for an opening at https://stanstacos.com/careers.

November’s grand opening comes nearly a year after News 8 first reported Meritage Hospitality Group’s plans to convert its Wheelhouse restaurant into a Stan’s Tacos. Wheelhouse served its last meal in March 2020, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer first ordered restaurants to close their dining spaces to curb the spread of COVID-19.

(A Nov. 30, 2020 photo shows the former Wheelhouse restaurant at 67 Ottawa Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.)

Since the closure, contractors have worked to transform the upscale design of Wheelhouse into an “upbeat beach party atmosphere,” as described by Meritage Hospitality Group President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Rose. The interior includes a colorful array of chairs, tables, walls and murals and beach décor, including a mural by Mural by Design owner Sotir Davidhi.

(An Aug. 8, 2021 photo shows the Stan’s Tacos restaurant at 67 Ottawa Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.)

Stan’s Tacos menu is the same across all three locations, featuring a la carte tacos and flavored margaritas.

The downtown Grand Rapids Stan’s Tacos will be open for pickup and delivery Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meritage Hospitality Group says once the restaurant is open, it plans to expand Stan’s Tacos throughout West Michigan.