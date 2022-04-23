GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody after a standoff on the south side of Grand Rapids Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Burton Street SW and Buchanan Avenue SW. It is unclear why they were originally called to the area.

A News 8 crew at the scene could hear officers giving commands for someone to come outside.

Around 2:15 p.m. a man exited the house and was taken into custody peacefully.

A man has been apprehended by GRPD after an intense standoff near Elm St. & Buchanan Ave SW. Bystanders were screaming at the man to follow instructions and keep his hands up.

A man has been apprehended by GRPD after an intense standoff near Elm St. & Buchanan Ave SW. Bystanders were screaming at the man to follow instructions and keep his hands up.

Officers have closed Buchanan Avenue between Rose Street SW and Elm Street SW. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.