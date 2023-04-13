GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, visited Grand Rapids Thursday to remind Michigan residents on Medicare that they should not be overpaying for insulin.

Stabenow attended the Area Agency on Aging event along with Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Grand Rapids.

While at the event, Stabenow said legislation passed last year means that people on Medicare should not pay more than $35 a month for insulin. The cap was established after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Stabenow has long championed lowering prescription drug prices. She had wanted the Inflation Reduction Act to cap the insulin cost for all users, including children.

The final bill only applies to Medicare recipients. It may not be automatic since some providers may not be aware of the provisions of the bill.

Stabenow spoke with News 8 about one woman who was at the event.

“She goes to her pharmacist and gets the old price and she’s saying, ‘Well wait a minute here, I know it’s $35 a month now.’ And so they go check and they go, ‘Yes it is, but the doctor has to prescribe it in a certain way,'” Stabenow said. “She was astute enough to really do what needed to be done and now she’s fine. But we need to make sure that anybody who is on insulin who’s on Medicare is getting this capped price of $35 dollars a month. If they’re not, they need to ask their pharmacist. If they’re having a challenge, they can let me know or they can let Congresswoman Scholten (know).”

Stabenow said other cost containment provisions of the bill will limit total out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for those covered by Medicare. That part of the legislation will not be effect until next year.