Stabenow talks about high cost of prescription drugs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The high cost of prescription drugs is one of the focuses of health care forums U. S. Senator Debbie Stabenow has been holding around the state this summer.

She held such a meeting in Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Stabenow says comprehensive health care is one of her top priorities as she talks with constituents from around the state.

She also says uncertainty about health care policy coming out of Washington is one concern, but drug prices top the list when it comes to rising health care cost.

“The real driver of health care is prescription drug cost. Medicare needs to negotiate best prices. It’s the only insurance system that’s not negotiating a group price. We need to allow folks to buy FDA safe approved medication from Canada if they can get them cheaper, which they can,” she emphasized.

Stabenow also talked about the challenges to the Affordable Care Act in the courts and by the Trump administration as other factors impacting cost and coverage in the health care arena.