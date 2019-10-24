Stabbing victim shows up at Grand Rapids hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man showed up at a Grand Rapids hospital with a stab wound.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to News 8 around 1 a.m. Thursday they received a report of a man arriving at an area hospital with a stab wound. The victim as taken into surgery. His condition is unknown.

Investigators believe the stabbing happened near the intersection of Leonard Street and Fuller Avenue on the city’s northeast side.

No suspect information was released Thursday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.