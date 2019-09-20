Stabbing at GR’s Rosa Parks Circle sends 1 to hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for the man who stabbed another man downtown in Rosa Parks Circle.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday.
Police tell News 8 a 22-year-old man was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers say after the attack, the suspect took off running south toward Heartside Park. Police say the suspect is in his 30s, but they didn’t have a detailed description of the man.
It’s unclear what led to the stabbing. Police say the victim is being “relatively cooperative,” but his injuries prohibited him from talking.
This is a breaking news story. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the night.