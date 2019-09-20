Stabbing at GR’s Rosa Parks Circle sends 1 to hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for the man who stabbed another man downtown in Rosa Parks Circle.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Police tell News 8 a 22-year-old man was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Grand Rapids police investigate a stabbing at Rosa Parks Circle that sent one man to the hospital. (Sept. 20, 2019)

Officers say after the attack, the suspect took off running south toward Heartside Park. Police say the suspect is in his 30s, but they didn’t have a detailed description of the man.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing. Police say the victim is being “relatively cooperative,” but his injuries prohibited him from talking.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the night.