St. Patrick’s Day parades happening early in W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — St. Patrick’s Day is less than a week away but towns across West Michigan are celebrating a little early. There are several parades going on across the state Saturday, including one here in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Irish Committee at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at the Grand Rapids Library Foundation at 111 Library St. NE and end on Ottawa Avenue NW.

The ninth annual Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day Parade is stepping off at 11 a.m. The parade travels down 6th Street along Western Avenue to 2nd Street and celebrates Muskegon’s rich Irish Heritage.

In Kalamazoo, the Irish American Club of Kalamazoo is holding the 20th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. on the Burdick Street Mall at Michigan Avenue. It will march south down Burdick Street, turn right on Cedar Street and end on the corner of Rose and Cedar Streets.