Squibb adding café to Grand Rapids’ Downtown Market

Undated photos provided by Downtown Market show some of the drinks and food Squibb will offer at its new Market Hall café.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ Downtown Market will soon have a new option to settle cravings for coffee and avocado toast.

Squibb is getting ready to add a third location near Pho616 and Slows Bar-B-Q in the Downtown Market.

The glass storefront that Squibb will fill was previously home to Oddest Supply Co. clothing store, market officials say.

Visitors to the new café will sip on coffee brewed from ethically sourced beans, as well as teas and espresso flavored with syrups created from local ingredients. Squibb’s menu will center on toast with a variety of toppings, from avocado to ricotta, strawberry-hibiscus jam and pistachios. The shop will also sell packaged whole coffee beans.

Squibb plans to have indoor and outdoor seating at its new spot, which overlooks Ionia Avenue SW.

Squibb was formed in November 2016 when co-owner Mallory Squibb decided to turn a family pastime of visiting urban cafes into a family business with her father. The duo has since grown the business from its original location on Wealthy Street near Diamond Avenue SE to a second shop near John Ball Zoo, in partnership with Rise Authentic Baking Co.

In a Friday news release, Mallory Squibb said the goal of the third café is to add to “the communal energy of the Market Hall” while exposing more visitors to what Squibb offers.

The Downtown Market café is expected to open in early June.