Sports radio host makes move to marijuana industry

Drew McCarthy directs a patron on where to go on the opening day of Gage Cannabis in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 15, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Demand was high on opening day for Gage Cannabis, a medical marijuana dispensary in Grand Rapids.

“I saw they had the Garlic Cookie in the Cookie brand,” Frank Tyson said, explaining why he drove all the way from Lansing to shop ta Gage Friday.

A long line of cars stretched out as shoppers waited for close to an hour before they could make their purchases.

A line of cars waits to outside Gage Cannabis in Grand Rapids on the store’s opening day. (Jan. 15, 2021)

The man in charge of making sure the new pot shop is a hit is Drew McCarthy, a former radio host.

“We absolutely expected this turnout here in Grand Rapids,” McCarthy said.

Known as ‘Big Drew’ during his radio career, McCarthy had a successful stint at ESPN 96.1.

“Number one afternoon show for men 24 to 55 for a number of years,” McCarthy said. “Had a great run, but everything comes to an end.”

Drew McCarthy of Gage Cannabis. (Jan. 15, 2021)

McCarthy pursued his new gig as general manager at Gage because of his familiarity with the product.

“(I) made the switch to cannabis instead of alcohol, all these pills, to treat anxiety, depression and ADHD,” McCarthy explained. “Now it’s a much healthier, happy me.”

McCarthy plans on having a long career in the cannabis industry.

Gage is working to open more locations in West Michigan later this year.