GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An annual event aimed at providing “spooky fun” for the whole family returns to the Grand Rapids Gilda’s Club this month.

Gilda’s Club is transforming its Grand Rapids clubhouse into a family-friendly haunted house. Halloween Noogiefest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1806 Bridge St. NW from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re inviting families to come out. We will have games, crafts, and activities. You can also enjoy creepy cuisine and there will be professional pumpkin carving demonstrations,” said Christina Rosloniec of Gilda’s Club.

According to Gilda’s Club, The Rosloniec family has volunteered for the last 20 years helping to transform the entire Grand Rapids clubhouse into all-ages haunted house.

This year, Halloween Noogiefest will culminate in a Cirque de Soleil performance. Those attending are encouraged to wear costumes. Gilda’s asks costumes not include weapons or masks that fully cover the face or head.

For more information go to the Gilda’s Club website.