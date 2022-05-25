GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As we gear up for summer in Grand Rapids, we’re only weeks away from the opening of city pools and splash pads.

On June 10, the city’s three public pools and 14 splash pads will open.

“It signifies the start of summer,” Grand Rapids Recreation Supervisor John Judnich said.

The city’s three pools are at Briggs Park at 350 Knapp St. NE; Martin Luther King Park at 900 Fuller St. SE and Richmond Park at 1101 Richmond St. NW. Hours are as follows:

Mondays: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesdays: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesdays to Saturdays: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $1 for Grand Rapids kids 17 and under, $3 for residents over 17, $3 for nonresidents 17 and under, and $5 for nonresidents over 17. Ten-hole punch cards are available for $8 for residents and $18 for nonresidents. Twenty-hole punch cards are available for $15 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. Season passes are also available for families up to six for $80 for residents and $90 for nonresidents.

Splash Pads are free to use and will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the following locations:

Aberdeen Park, 2230 Eastern Ave. NE

Alger Park, 921 Alger St. SE

Campau Park, 50 Antoine St. SW

Cherry Park, 725 Cherry St. SE

Fuller Park, 300 Fuller Ave. NE

Gerald R. Ford Academic Center, 851 Madison Ave. SE

Heartside Park, 301 Ionia Ave. SW

Highland Park, 700 College Ave. NE

Joe Taylor Park, 1038 Bemis St. SE

Lincoln Park, 1120 Bridge St. NW

Mary Waters Park, 1042 Lafayette Ave. NE

Mulick Park, 1632 Sylvan Ave. SE

Roosevelt Park, 739 Van Raalte Dr. SW

Wilcox Park, 100 Youell Ave. SE

A new splash pad at Garfield Park, 250 Burton St. SE, is expected to be completed in August.

Additional recreation programming will be available in and near the pools this summer. That includes classes like youth and adult swimming lessons, water aerobics and sunset aqua yoga.

“It’s a great way, in the warm temperatures that we’re teaching probably 500 to 600 kids each summer at all three pools, a lifesaving skill and how to enjoy Michigan outdoors,” Judnich said.