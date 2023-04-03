GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular Detroit morning show personality has announced he is leaving after over 23 years.

Spike, co-hosts the Detroit-based syndicated radio show ‘Mojo in The Morning,’ will be leaving the show but did not say why.

“I am no longer on the Mojo In The Morning show,” wrote Spike in a Facebook post late Monday morning. “For more than 23 years, it has been a dream come true to entertain you. I never took it for granted. It’s with much love that I say THANK YOU for your support. Radio is in my blood so to say I’m going to miss it would be a massive understatement. Although I can’t answer questions regarding this change, you can always stay in touch with me here … and if you see me, please say hi!”

The show plays live from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. weekdays and plays on West Michigan’s 104.5 WSNX.