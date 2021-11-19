Spectrum to host career open house for veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials with Spectrum Health will speak with military veterans Friday about how their experience can translate into a career in healthcare.

The healthcare system says they have a variety of positions available, including clinical, operational and corporate. Representatives will hold two open houses Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both will be held at Spectrum’s human resources office at Bridgewater Place, located at 333 Bridge St. NW in Grand Rapids

Recruiters, as well as other Spectrum workers will be available to discuss opportunities. People interested in attending either of the open houses can sign up by clicking here.