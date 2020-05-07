Spectrum offers drive-thru service for cancer patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health is now offering a new drive-thru port service for cancer patients.
Everything from lab draws to injections and flushing can be done from the safety of your car, eliminating the need to go into the hospital and risk being infected with the coronavirus.
In addition, the set up of the drive-thru cuts the procedure time way down to about 10 to 15 minutes from start to finish. Normally, it takes about 30 minutes.
The idea came about because a patient was concerned about going into the building for care. So, a nurse came up with a solution.
“My nurse, Shay, who is our charge nurse, said, ‘I wish we could do this service in their car,’” said Melissa Hibdon with Spectrum Health. “I said, ‘well why can’t we?’ So, we took it up to our division chief and he gave full support and we sort of ran with it.”
The drive-thru program started last week. Spectrum plans to keep the service in place from here on out. If you would like to take part call, 855.742.2623 for information.