Spectrum nurse asks for support during holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With 2020 being a difficult year for health care workers and those on the front lines, many people in the community have been stepping up to help get them through these hard times.

At Spectrum Health, front line workers have been receiving gifts that range from holiday cards, to food, to overall words of support.

One nurse says while she loves these gifts, the biggest thing people can do is mask up to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I can’t deny that this year has been the hardest year as a nurse I’ve ever experienced,” said Rachel Chung, an ICU nurse at Spectrum Health.

Chung has been a nurse for 5 years and says this year has been the most challenging yet.

“It’s been really stressful and incredibly tiring, but it’s our job, so we have to stick with it and see it through,” said Chung.

Chung contracted COVID-19 herself three weeks ago and had mild symptoms. She’s going back to work on Monday.

“Obviously it was a little bit terrifying being in the ICU and seeing patients that don’t do well,” said Chung.

Chung says the support from the community means the world.

“It’s been helpful. It really has and we’re very thankful for them,” said Chung.

“They really are heroes on the front lines,” said Tamara VanderArk-Potter, the Director of Marketing and Community Engagement for the Spectrum Health Foundation.

VanderArk-Potter is encouraging anyone who can to help out.

“Sometimes heroes get fatigued and brought down a little bit and so wrapping your arms around them through the generosity of the community is the one way that all of us can get through this together,” said VanderArk-Potter.

Chung says the biggest help of all is to take the pandemic seriously.

“That’s what means the most to us right now is just slowing the spread and trying to maintain social distance and continuing to wear a mask, like that’s the biggest thing for us,” said Chung.

If you’re interested in sending the health staff at Spectrum a gift this holiday season, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/staystrong.