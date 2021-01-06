Spectrum Health to construct new building in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health has purchased a building on the northwest side of Grand Rapids that will be a part of its new Center for Transformation and Innovation.

Spectrum purchased the Brass Works Building on Monroe Avenue near Michigan Street. The building will be renovated and connected a newly constructed building.

Leaders say the development will consolidate 26 of its independent leases and lower costs. Administrative positions will be consolidated into the CTI building to help repurpose space on the Medical Mile.

After renovations at the Brass Works Building, construction at the new 80,000- to 100,000-square-foot building will begin in late 2022. The project also includes a parking ramp and surface ramp.