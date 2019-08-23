Spectrum Health Stroke Camp to support survivors, caregivers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health is offering up a free day of education and fun for survivors of stroke and their caregivers.

Spectrum Health Stroke Camp will take place Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Calvin Colllege’s Prince Conference Center, located at 1800 E. Beltline Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

“We will be focusing on what stroke survivors go through after suffering from a stroke. What difficulties and disabilities that they’re dealing with and how to overcome those barriers with the help of education and training from therapists, occupational therapists, music therapists, some other innovative therapies like music therapy, yoga. We will have nutritionists and dietitians to talk about healthy eating. So all in all, just a focus how to live quality of life after the stroke,” explained Dr. Muhib Kahn, director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Spectrum Health Butterworth.

Kahn says Stroke Camp also focuses on caregivers for those who have suffered a stroke. He says the event even spawned a caregiver support group.

“They do have a high level of stress and depression and they’re unable to share their feelings because the focus has always been on the stroke survivors. So we have a session during this camp where we actually have only the stroke caregivers sit with us and discuss what they go through, what problems they’re dealing with.”

Stroke Camp is free to everyone regardless of where they were treated, but you must register for the event online.