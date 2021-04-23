Spectrum Health sending $300K to Grand Rapids anti-violence program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health, West Michigan’s largest health care provider, will help foot the bill for a program aimed at lowering violent crime in Grand Rapids.

Spectrum has committed $300,000 over the next three years to help fund Cure Violence. The city expects to spend $225,000 on the program over that same period.

“Our mission is to improve health, inspire hope and save lives. We understand the need to do more for communities that for too long have experienced health inequities,” Spectrum Health President & CEO Tina Freese Decker said in a Friday statement provided by the city. “By investing in an evidence-based public health model of crime prevention, we are helping create safer neighborhoods that support residents’ aspirations for a healthier life. This investment of $300,000 is part of our commitment made in 2020 to allocate $100 million over 10 years to address health equity.”

The Grand Rapids City Commission is expected to vote on a contract with Cure Violence Tuesday. The Chicago-based organization uses a public health model to combat violence, looking for clusters of crime and then sending people into communities to encourage healthy conflict mediation.

Grand Rapids chose to hire a firm to help curb violence after it saw a record 38 homicides last year.