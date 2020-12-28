Spectrum Health reveals top baby names of 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health’s list of top baby names for 2020 is out.

GIRLS NAMES

“Eleanor” jumped to the seventh spot for girls this year, up from the number 27 spot on the national list last year. The last time it reached such popularity was in 1918 during another pandemic, according to the hospital.

The top names for 2020 among girls were as follows:

Ava Charlotte Nora Olivia Amelia Emma Eleanor Hazel Evelyn Harper

BOY NAMES

Spectrum Health says “Leo” jumped to a nineth-place tie for boys. The name reached its peak of popularity in 1903 when it hit the 28th spot.

The top names for 2020 among boys were as follows:

Oliver William Liam Owen Benjamin Theodore Noah Elijah Leo/Levi (tie)

The Family Birthplace at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital has welcomed more than 6,800 newborns so far this year — more than any other hospital in the state, according to Spectrum Health.