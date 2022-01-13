Spectrum Health plans 3 new buildings in Grand Rapids, Lakeview, Big Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health’s already huge footprint on the Medical Mile in Grand Rapids is set to grow even more.

Spectrum says it’s going to build an 11-story, 240,000-square-foot ambulatory care building along Michigan Street NE. The goal is to open it in spring 2024.

West Michigan’s largest health care system says the building will bring together education, research and clinical care in one place. Outpatient services will include primary care, heart, vascular and neuroscience clinics. The center will also have a simulation center for doctor training.

“Providing our communities with care that is high-quality and convenient, particularly for outpatient services, is essential to helping people live healthier lives,” Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker said in a Thursday statement. “We are committed to making investments that increase access to affordable health care.”

The Medical Mile project is one of three new buildings that Spectrum is spending $151 million to construct.

It also announced a new 15,800-square-foot Rural Health Clinic in Lakeview, which will consolidate family doctors’ offices, a walk-in clinic and outpatient rehabilitation in one place.

The final project is a 33,000-square-foot primary care clinic in Big Rapids that will house family doctors’ officers, outpatient rehabilitation and occupational health, and an urgent care.

Both the Lakeview and Big Rapids facilities should open in spring 2023.