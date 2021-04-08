Spectrum Health parking plan for new office complex OK’d

A conceptual rendering commissioned by Spectrum Health shows the proposed Center for Health Transformation and Innovation and parking structures.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another piece of Spectrum Health’s plan to expand in Grand Rapids’ Belknap Lookout neighborhood has fallen into place.

On Thursday, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved a special land use permit for Spectrum Health to build a parking ramp and a lot to support its proposed Center for Health Transformation and Innovation, which will welcome more than 1,200 employees.

“I imagine with this many people down there, it would be absolute armageddon without this kind of parking space available,” commissioner Paul Greenwald said.

The project would add about 570 parking spots at 706 Bond Ave. NW between Newberry and Fairbanks streets. A second parking ramp would add roughly 420 spots at 725 Bond Ave. NW and feature a pedestrian bridge connecting to the other parking ramp.

The conceptual design proposes a future “liner building” that would wrap around the street-facing side of one of the parking ramps, which could serve as retail space.

Spectrum Health plans to create the eight-story CTI building to consolidate 26 of its independent leases, lowering costs. Administrative positions will also shift to the CTI building to allow Spectrum Health to repurpose space on Medical Mile.

Demolition is already underway at the site of the former Gill Industries building, which closed last year. The plans also call for building a new eight-story, 100,000-square-foot office building and renovating the nearby Brass Works Building Spectrum Health purchased several months ago.

An estimated 1,265 Spectrum Health employees would work in the CTI building, which would house 837 work stations, an 80-person learning space and an event space that could fit 500 people. The proposal also includes a skywalk connecting the new building to the renovated Brass Works Building.

(A site map commissioned by Spectrum Health shows the proposed development of its office complex in Grand Rapids, dubbed the Center for Health Transformation and Innovation.)

Spectrum Health presented the project plans with the Neighbors of Belknap Lookout neighborhood association Wednesday and “received full support,” according to Alan Kranzo, director of strategic real estate services for Spectrum Health.

A spokesperson for Spectrum Health says renovations at the Brass Works Building are slated to start this spring. Construction on the new 80,000- to 100,000-square-foot building is anticipated to begin this fall. Phase 1 of the projects and both parking ramps are expected to be complete and ready for employees to move in in the summer of 2023.