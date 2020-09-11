Spectrum Health launches curbside flu vaccinations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Encouraging people to get their flu shots and other vaccines in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Spectrum Health has opened some 40 curbside clinics around West Michigan.

The curbside services include vaccinations for 16 illnesses, including the flu, as well as B12 injections and other things like blood pressure checks and strep tests. You can schedule an appointment online.

Spectrum Health officials touted benefits like not having to wait in an enclosed room and ease of access for people who have difficulty getting around.

“In the last two years we have seen outbreaks in Michigan on measles, mumps and hepatitis A. We are hoping this new service will ease people’s minds and make it easier to keep up on necessary vaccinations,” immunization program specialist Mary Zimmerman said in a release from Spectrum.

The Grand Rapids-based hospital system says it may offer more services curbside in the future.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state health officials are urging people to get the flu vaccine to prevent a surge in cases and help keep hospitals from being overburdened during the coronavirus pandemic. Its goal is to have 1 million more people get vaccinated than last year.