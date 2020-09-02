Spectrum Health Foundation impacted by nationwide hack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Spectrum Health Foundation has been impacted by a data breach along with thousands of other nonprofit organizations nationwide.

Officials confirms that Blackbaud, a company that hosts data for the Spectrum Health Foundation, was the victim of a ransomware attack that was discovered and ended in May. Spectrum Health says it was made aware of the data breach on July 16.

After conducting an independent investigation, Spectrum found the hackers accessed information from its Grateful Giving program, which contacts patients who’ve received care to see if they would like to thank the care team and donate.

Patient information that may have been impacted includes names, addresses, birth dates, emails, medical record numbers and history of making donations.

Spectrum Health technology, computer networks and systems were not impacted by the attack. Social security numbers, passwords, credit card and bank information also weren’t impacted as financial-related data is not kept on its databases hosted by Blackbaud.

Blackbaud told Spectrum Health that it paid the hackers the money demanded and assured the data was destroyed. A summary of the incident has been posted on Blackbaud’s website.

“At Spectrum Health, we take our data protection responsibilities very seriously and we expect our vendors to do the same,” said Darryl Elmouchi, MD, president, Spectrum Health West Michigan. “We know the community places their trust in us and we work diligently every day to keep that trust. We regret any concern or inconvenience this may cause among our patients.”

Those impacted by the data breach will be contacted.

Patients who have questions can call 888.952.9101 or email privacy@spectrumhealth.org.