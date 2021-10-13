Spectrum Health HQ project clears another hurdle in Grand Rapids

A conceptual rendering commissioned by Spectrum Health shows the proposed Center for Health Transformation and Innovation and parking structures.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another step in Spectrum Health’s $100 million plan for a new Grand Rapids headquarters has earned the Downtown Development Authority’s blessing.

Wednesday morning, DDA Board members approved a resolution supporting changing DDA District boundaries on a portion of 710 Monroe Ave. NW, which is included in the project. The city’s SmartZone authority last week approved a similar resolution for changing its boundaries at several other lots also involved in the development.

The changes are necessary for Spectrum Health to ask for support from the Brownfield Authority for its Center for Transformation Innovation project in Grand Rapids’ Monroe North neighborhood.

Spectrum Health plans to consolidate 18 offices on the CTI campus, which will serve as its system-wide headquarters. The plans call for a new eight-story building, parking ramp, parking lot, and two-story “activation bridge” connecting the new facility with the renovated Brassworks building.

Alan Kranzo, director of strategic real estate services for Spectrum Health, said the campus will also include a full-service café that will be open weekdays, as well as alternate work settings.

“The desk itself is not their workplace, so the campus will truly be the workplace. Our employees will have choice where they can work indoors. Maybe today they may not do that, but they’ll have a lot of flexibility and opportunity to work throughout the day,” Kranzo said Tuesday.

Kranzo said the former Gill Industries manufacturing facility on the project site has been leveled and “selective demolition” is already underway inside the Brassworks building, which Spectrum Health bought earlier.

He told the Grand Rapids Economic Development Project team Tuesday that Spectrum Health is working on relocating two current building tenants. He said Jimmy Johns and another tenant on the north side of the Brassworks building will remain after renovations are complete, with Spectrum Health taking over the rest of the building.

(A site map commissioned by Spectrum Health shows the proposed development of its office complex in Grand Rapids, dubbed the Center for Transformation and Innovation.)

Once finished, Spectrum Health’s CTI is expected to create an estimated 350 jobs in Grand Rapids and usher in the return of 800 office employees who have been working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectrum Health says its CTI campus can support up to 1,800 full-time staff once the first phase is complete.

The Brownfield Authority must still sign off on the proposed district boundary changes during its Oct. 28 meeting. Public hearings would take place after that, followed by a city commission vote on the DDA, SmartZone authority and Brownfield Authority’s recommendations.

If all goes well, new construction on the CTI and parking ramps would start later this fall. The project is expected to be completed in late summer of 2023.