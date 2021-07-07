Spectrum Health buys Eastern Kille Distillery property

Eastern Kille Distillery on Ottawa Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. (July 7, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health has purchased the property where Eastern Kille Distillery now stands north of downtown Grand Rapids, city property records show.

Records show Spectrum paid $3.75 million for 700 Ottawa Ave. NW, north of Fairbanks Street.

MiBiz reports that the distillery, formerly named Gray Skies, is expected to stay where it is through 2022. It’s still finalizing its plans for the future but told MiBiz it will still have a presence in Grand Rapids.

The acquisition comes as Spectrum prepares to break ground later this year on its new Center for Transformation and Innovation in the Monroe North business district, MiBiz said. The Grand Rapids-based hospital giant is already tearing down what used to be Gill Industries across the street from the distillery.

About 1,600 people will work at the administrative facility after it opens, probably in the summer of 2023.

