Spectrum Health aims to build new care facility in Grand Rapids

A conceptual rendering by Progressive AE shows the proposed Spectrum Health Cedar Street Continuing Care, Rehabilitation, and Nursing Center at 940 Fuller Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health is revealing plans for a new Grand Rapids facility that will primarily serve people in need of long-term, around-the-clock care.

The proposed skilled nursing care facility at Cedar Street and Fuller Avenue NE would replace Spectrum Health’s current rehabilitation and nursing facility located about half a mile south, at 750 Fuller Ave. NE.

Spectrum Health says the new building would be smaller than its current 270-bed facility, with private and semi-private rooms for up to 120 residents. Another 10 beds would be dedicated to acute hospice care.

Spectrum Health says it’s also working on adding an 80-bed sub-acute rehabilitation facility on Leffingwell Street to handle orthopedic and trauma patients during their weekslong transition from the hospital to home.

“The combined facilities will have 210 beds which we are confident will meet the current needs of our community,” spokesperson Ellen Bristol told News 8 in a message Thursday.

Spectrum Health says the Cedar Street Continuing Care, Rehabilitation, and Nursing Center would have a residential feel with several landscaped courtyards. The footprint includes a 94,455-square-foot main floor and 10,850-square-foot basement. The building’s exterior would be designed to blend in with neighboring properties.

The Grand Rapids Planning Commission will consider a special use permit for the Cedar Street project during its meeting next week. If all goes well, Spectrum Health expects that facility to be complete in 2023.