Spectrum expands mobile mammography unit service

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health says it has expanded the number of locations of its mobile mammography unit to allow more women to be screened for potential breast concerns.

Spectrum’s mobile mammography unit and Betty Ford Breast Care Services locations offer 3-D mammography and digital screenings.

The mobile facilities are offering services in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for safe operations, Spectrum said.

Health officials across the country have been concerned people are avoiding important screenings due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Our mobile unit is designed to allow for each patient to receive care without other patients nearby. We are also able to ensure that the unit is completely cleaned between appointments,” said Gerri Roobol, director, Betty Ford Breast Care and Cancer Services in a news release. “We don’t want people to put off their mammograms or other screenings or appointments because, particularly when cancer is involved, the sooner we can begin treatment, the better.”

People can view the mobile mammography schedule online. People can schedule a mobile screening at 616.774.7998.

While insurance is accepted on mobile units, there are free mammograms to those who qualify.