Spectrum, Beaumont launching new health system Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The merger of Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health on the southeast side of the State becomes official Tuesday.

The two health care systems will hold a press conference at 1 p.m., which will stream live on WOODTV.com.

The merger, initially announced last year, will create a new system temporarily known as BHSH System. The new health system will become the largest employer in the state.

“As we launch our new health system, we have a bold goal to transform health and are thrilled to unite our two great organizations. Together, we will leverage our complementary strengths to innovate and make a positive impact for our communities and their health,” Tina Freese Decker, president & CEO of Spectrum Health and future BHSH System president & CEO, said. “We look forward to working with our physicians, team members, patients, health plan members and partners across our state to provide health care and coverage that is accessible, affordable, equitable and exceptional.”

BHSH System board of directors includes seven members who were appointed from Beaumont Health and seven members who were appointed from Spectrum Health.

New BHSH System Board and Leadership Team breakdown. (Courtesy of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health)

The organizations said that there are openings on the leadership team. BHSH System will conduct internal and national searches to full the open and interim roles. For more updates and information about the board of directors and leadership teams, visit ForMichiganByMichigan.org.

Patients and health plan members are encouraged to access care in the same ways they currently do after the merger. The organizations said that all patients will continue to have access to their same sites of care, physicians and health providers and insurance plans.