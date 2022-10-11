GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The recently formed Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health system has announced its new name.

For nine months following the merger, the health care system had been being going by BHSH System. On Tuesday, it was announced that the health care system would officially be called Corewell Health.

The new names of the 22 Corewll Health hospitals can be found on its website.

“At our core, we are here to help people be well so they can live their healthiest life possible,” Corewell President and CEO Tina Freese Decker said in a news release. “We recognize the amazing outcomes and history from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health. Now together, known as Corewell Health, we move forward unified, focused on health and wellness for all. The name selection is especially inspiring as it was influenced by thousands of ideas from our team members who put health and wellness at the core of everything we do.”

The merger of Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health on the southeast side of the state became official in February.

Corewell Health said it plans to roll out the new name, including signage, soon and will be phased over the next two years.