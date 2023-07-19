The film for “Oppenheimer” showing in the IMAX theater at Celebration Cinema Theater in Grand Rapids. (July 19, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids theater will be one of just 30 in the world showing the movie “Oppenheimer” on 70-millimeter IMAX film.

Celebration Cinema North is one of two theaters showing the film in Michigan and among 19 in the United States.

Jesse Forquer, the director of technology with Studio C, says the screening provides a truly unique experience to see the movie that was shot on film. Advanced ticket sales have been strong, with many screenings already sold out.

“We’re going to show it on 1570 film. That is very unique. Most movies are shown now in a digital format,” Forquer said.

The film reel weighs more than 600 pounds and, if laid out and not coiled, would be 11 miles long.

“This is absolutely the format that (the director) intended it to be shown, so we believe it’s really important and we’re excited that we have the capacity to show it in this way,” Forquer said.

The difference between tradition film size and the film size used for "Oppenheimer." (July 17, 1023)

The technology may be analog but that does not mean it lacks detail. One frame is nine times the size of a 35 mm film frame.

Movies are typically projected in 2K or 4K, depending on the projector used, Forquer said.

“This one will show the movie in 18K, so the visual is spectacular and you can’t get a picture like this in any other format,” Forquer said.

The theater has not used the analog IMAX projector since “Batman v Superman” in 2016.

Forquer says “Oppenheimer” is the biggest 1570 film print that has ever been made. Extensions were added to the platter to fit the film. Getting the massive reel inside the projection room was also a challenge. It was brought in three separate cases because of the size and weight.

“The print had to be spliced together and built and loaded up onto the platter, so it took a few people to get it up here,” Forquer said.

Only one projectionist at the theater knows how to use the technology, so IMAX sent two more to cover the screening schedule.

“We’ve been doing a lot of test runs to make sure that the audio is good, the projector’s reliable and we can put on a flawless presentation,” Forquer said.

The screenings are drawing film enthusiasts from across the region.

“It has been incredible. The people are so excited. We’ve been getting calls nonstop to our theater asking if we’re showing this in this format,” Forquer said.

You can purchase advance tickets through the Celebration Cinema website.