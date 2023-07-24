GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — SpartanNash is preparing to host thousands of its independent grocer clients and vendors for an expo in Grand Rapids this week.

The private SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo will run from July 26 through July 27 at DeVos Place.

SpartanNash owns its own grocery stores but a major part of its business is supplying other grocery stores.

Tony Sarsam, the CEO of the company, said it is honoring the tradition of the business and also embracing the future.

“We have 2,100 independent grocers we serve,” Sarsam said. “About 30% of our business are our retail stores. We have 144 of those retail stores that we operate under multiple banners and about 70% of our business is our wholesale business which serves primarily independent grocers.”

The company is working to address higher food costs, which are facing the entire industry. They have renewed the focus on efficiency in its distribution network.

“We’ve improved the overall supply rate from our suppliers so that’s getting better every day, and we’ve taken a lot of miles out of the network — that’s another really important thing in this business,” Sarsam said.

One of the biggest challenges for SpartanNash was the pandemic. It learned how to adjust to keep up with changes in demand and found new ways to improve the customer experience and meet customers’ needs.

The company is responding to the impacts of inflation and provides purchasing power for its independent grocer clients.

“We believe we got both better pricing as well as a lot of opportunities for deals and we’re following them back to our shoppers as well as to our customers that transformation around merchandising was really important for us,” Sarsam said.

Technology is also a crucial component to improve efficiency in its stores.

“We’re experimenting with some robotics right now that can take inventory control within a store and give us feedback,” Sarsam said.

In addition to its corporate headquarters being based in Byron Center, the company has many stores, and distribution centers in West Michigan.

It is working to recruit more people to work for the company in an economy with an unemployment rate that remains at a historically low level.

“We’ve increased our entry level pay by over 30% the last two years to make sure that was a good compelling offer for folks coming into the organization and really just as important we make sure the organization matches their needs for engagement. Their need to feel like they belong,” Sarsam said.

For more information on the company and employment opportunities, you can visit the SpartanNash website.