Grand Rapids

GRFD: At least 7 cars in crash on SB US-131

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 06:50 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 08:18 PM EDT

GRFD: At least 7 cars in crash on SB US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A multicar crash shut down a stretch of southbound US-131 in Grand Rapids Thursday evening.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department said at least seven vehicles were involved in the crash south of Wealthy Street. GRFD couldn't immediately provide any information about injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The highway was shut down for around an hour.

