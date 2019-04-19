GRFD: At least 7 cars in crash on SB US-131
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A multicar crash shut down a stretch of southbound US-131 in Grand Rapids Thursday evening.
The Grand Rapids Fire Department said at least seven vehicles were involved in the crash south of Wealthy Street. GRFD couldn't immediately provide any information about injuries.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
The highway was shut down for around an hour.
