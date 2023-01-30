Soup’s On For All on Jan. 23, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Around 1,000 people showed up for Soup’s On For All Monday night.

The fundraiser put on by Catholic Charities West Michigan benefits God’s Kitchen, which serves free lunches to those in need throughout the week. Around 30 local soups were served up by volunteers — including WOOD TV8’s Rick Albin, Terri DeBoer, Joe LaFurgey and Casey Jones — at The BOB in downtown Grand Rapids.

“Seeing the line of people just to get upstairs at 6:30 put a big smiles on a lot of people’s faces,” said Jeff Hoyh, the God’s Kitchen food and pantry programs manager.

He said around 200 people were lined up to get in when the event started.

“It’s awesome. Love what we’re doing, love that everybody here is supporting us,” he said.