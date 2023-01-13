GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local fundraising event that aims to help the hungry is coming back in person for the first time in three years.

Soup’s On For All is an event hosted by Catholic Charities of West Michigan to raise money for God’s Kitchen Food and Pantry program, which aims to feed anyone in need six days a week. The program serves around 200 meals a day, and runs solely on community donations and grants, according to Catholic Charities.

Soup’s On For All creates an opportunity for the community to support the program and share a meal together. A variety of chefs from local restaurants, including Amore, Panera, Candied Yam and Noco Provisions, will be serving over 30 different kinds of soups.

With a ticket purchase, you get to pick out a hand-painted soup bowl, donated by volunteer groups who paint them year round. At the end of the night, you can take the bowl home.

“It’s a signature and a reminder of what you did when you came to Soup’s On. You’re supporting these programs and you’re supporting the people that are hungry every day here in West Michigan,” said Karol Maurer of Catholic Charities of West Michigan.

Every year, the organization raises around $100,000 at Soup’s On For All.

The event is at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at The B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids. Tickets are available online at soupsonforall.org for $50 online presale or $65 at the door.