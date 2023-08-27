GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The second annual Soul Cruise kicked off Sunday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

The event is being held at the R3 Station at 1152 Burton Street southeast. The purpose of the event aims to give people in the inner city a chance to see some classic and modern cars driven by friends and family in the local community.

“Today’s event is a take-off from Metro cruise,” Paula Guy, Soul Cruise founder said. “We’re trying to bring the experience to the inner city so that the inner city kids can have an experience and see that we have cars and that we have these old schools and that they can enjoy them. What they offer on 28th Street, we tried to bring a little piece of that to the inner city.”

At 5 p.m., the Soul Cruise will take participating vehicles on a drive from the R3 Station to Kalamazoo Avenue, Hall Street, Madison Avenue then finally back to Burton Street; giving spectators a chance to view all of the cars.

The event also features several food vendors, a DJ and local businesses. Guy said they plan to keep growing and to move the Soul Cruise to a bigger location in the future.

The event will wrap up at 7 p.m. this evening. For more information call 616.634.4994.