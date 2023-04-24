GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A sold-out country concert at Van Andel Arena has been rescheduled.

Morgan Wallen’s One Night at a Time World Tour was scheduled to stop in Grand Rapids on May 27. It has been rescheduled for June 27 at 7 p.m., according to the event center.

The Grand Rapids show was sold out, according to Ticketmaster. Tickets bought for the May concert will be honored at the June date.

On his Instagram story Monday night, the singer said the rescheduling was due to “doctor-ordered vocal rest.”

“I feel horrible about this news,” Wallen wrote. “I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows so it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%. I’m doing everything I can to speed up the process of getting to that 100% mark.”

Wallen also rescheduled concerts in Moline, Illinois and Lincoln, Nebraska.

The rescheduled dates come after Wallen suddenly canceled his performance at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Mississippi Sunday night due to losing his voice.