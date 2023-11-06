GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A “fine-dive” bar is set to go into the former Wahlburgers spot in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Foolery will offer Detroit-style pizza, cocktails and beer at 10 Ionia Ave. near Fulton Street, it said in a Monday press release. The restaurant will be a “sibling” to next-door Social Misfits, both owned by Spencer Raymond.

The Foolery logo. (Courtesy The Foolery)

“The Foolery harbors a beautiful tension between fine and dive bar,” Raymond said in the release. “The upscale upholstered furniture, spacious seating, and luxury comfort add a layer of class to this restaurant. The tasteful color palettes, purposeful lighting, and sound system tell a story that we have attention to detail.”

He said The Foolery will offer “coziness” and the design “oozes nostalgia and screams randomness and oddities that resemble a treasure trove of things from the past that evoke emotion. This degeneracy-filled play-place will undoubtedly put a smile on your face.”

Inside The Foolery. (Courtesy The Foolery)

It will bring “elements of the Motor City to the West Side” with retro décor, beer posters and photos of historic Detroit.

On the menu will be Detroit-style pan pizza with a twist, like “The Big McCorkel” with cheddar, relish, hamburger, bacon, mac sauce, shredduce and sesame. The menu will also offer pasties that “will certainly satisfy a craving for any native Yooper.”

The cocktail menu, worked on by “Drink Masters” winner Lauren Paylor O’Brien, will also offer twists on classic drinks.

“The Foolery is an equal part pizza joint and cocktail bar. That is why both have been meticulously focused on, and we don’t want one to take precedence over the other,” Raymond said.

A Dec. 17, 2021 photo shows Social Misfits, located in the ground floor of The Residence Inn by Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Foolery, set to open in the coming weeks, will be the third concept in the Misfits family, joining Social Misfits and Misfit Society Coffee Club in Ann Arbor.

Hiring for the restaurant is underway. There will be a job fair with open interviews Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10 Ionia Ave. Both full-time and part-time positions are open for front of house and back of house.

Wahlburgers announced on Aug. 1 that it was closing, less than two years after it opened.