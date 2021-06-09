‘Social Misfits’ bringing new restaurant concept to Grand Rapids

An image provided Social Misfits shows the logo for the future downtown Grand Rapids restaurant, which will be located inside Residence Inn by Marriott.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A concept created on a napkin will soon serve up waffles, cocktails and coffee in downtown Grand Rapids.

Social Misfits will take over the remaining retail space inside the new Residence Inn by Marriott, located on West Fulton Street near Ionia Avenue NW.

(An undated courtesy photo shows the Residence Inn by Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids.)

“We wanted to create an anytime hangout. Great food, great drinks, great coffee. A place where everyone feels welcome and comfortable. A place that makes you smile when you walk in because you know you’ve finally found your tribe. No matter who you are. And once you stop by, you’ll feel that immediately,” owner Spencer Raymond said in a news release.

The “back-of-the-napkin” idea for Raymond’s first restaurant lounge started with a daylong business brainstorm with friends. After talking with a colleague, Raymond realized his original idea wouldn’t resonate with mainstream customers. That’s when Raymond put pen to napkin to create a more inclusive concept: Social Misfits.

“We all feel like misfits at some point in life, and I think it’s important we embrace and celebrate

It,” he stated.

Social Misfits says its rotating menu will focus on “the ultimate comfort food” — sweet and savory waffles with unexpected flavor combinations created using local ingredients and “top secret” recipes developed in collaboration with a James Beard award-winning chef. Social Misfits also plans to offer Michigan maple syrups with “unique flavor infusions,” craft cocktails and coffee and espresso drinks from The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company based in Detroit.

Raymond plans to create the atmosphere of a speakeasy lounge with tufted leather banquettes, hardwood floors and vintage brass accents. He aims to appeal to Van Andel Arena concertgoers with indoor and outdoor seating and daily brunch, lunch, dinner and nightcaps.

“If there is any city that this fits in, it’s Grand Rapids,” Jenny Lorenz, senior marketing director for Social Misfits, said.

The new restaurant will be located next to Wahlburgers, which is expected to open inside the triangular hotel building this summer.

Construction is already underway on Social Misfits, which is expected to open early this fall.