GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’ve driven through Grand Rapids’ West Side neighborhood on Seward Avenue, you’ve probably seen the street soccer courts packed with people on Friday nights.

The group leading has taken a summer break from tournament play, but games will continue for the fall season next month.

“We have aspirations to be the Rucker Park in the street soccer world,” Michael Dublis, founder of Soccer Rebellion, said.

Soccer Rebellion is a movement dedicated to bringing the soccer players’ culture to life, celebrating the lifestyle and providing a platform for the street game to exist.

“We are nationally recognized as futsal leaders,” Dublis said.

Last July, Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. approved up to $337,000 in budget funds to transform part of a West Side parking lot into three outdoor futsal courts. DGRI also established a collaboration with Soccer Rebellion.

“We’ve been very pleased with how much people are utilizing the courts and just seeing the Soccer community come out and support this place,” Kirk said.

The space, Las Canchas, is located on Seward Avenue.

Since the paint hit the pavement to create the courts, all eyes have been on the city’s top players and the culture that is forming near downtown.

“The talent here, we really are top notch. You’ll see it’s a ton of highlights,” Dublis said. “We have a live DJ come out. We have a graffiti artist that comes out. We have a barber that comes out. It’s all about implementing and injecting culture into street soccer world and into Grand Rapids.” Dublis said.

Soccer Rebellion offers tournaments for youth and adults in Grand Rapids.

Youths aged 8 to 14 can participate in the Young Rebels tournament on Aug. 19. They can also play pickup ball on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Takeover Tour will also happen on Aug. 19. The tour will go through large cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit and Brooklyn. The last stop is in Grand Rapids.

The winners from each city will participate in the second Soccer Rebellion National Tournament, which will take place in Nashville. The organization has a partnership with Nike and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

There is also the Bridge Street League which includes teams representing people in the community. For the first time, women will have their own league.

“We would love to see more and more people get involved with us,” Dublis said. “What we try to do is provide a platform that elevates these players.”

As the summer street soccer break comes to an end, the founder of the movement hopes the community won’t stand in the way of this next season being a success.

“Our tournaments cap off at $99 per team and $150 per team for the kids, but we are trying to limit that as much as possible,” he added. “We want to make that zero. We want to get the community involved to support these players.”

If you would like to register a youth team for the Young Rebels tournament or register for the Takeover Tour, you can visit Soccer Rebellion’s website.

To participate in the Bridge Street League, email michael@thesoccerrebellion.com.

Las Canchas is open 24/7, and you can play there for free.