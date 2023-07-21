GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the United States Women’s National Team begins its quest for a three-peat at the FIFA World Cup on Friday, fans say it’s another big opportunity for the sport’s growth in the U.S.

Michael Dublis is the founder of The Soccer Rebellion, an organization that hosts a league at Las Canchas in Grand Rapids and puts on tournaments across the country.

“The idea really is to give America a soccer identity and have the players actually create it, not by the governing parties and by the clubs with a badge,” Dublis said.

As the USWNT prepares to play in another World Cup, Dublis said soccer in the U.S. is in a “golden age” and that’s reflected in West Michigan.

“We have 10 to 12 clubs locally here, so they’re popping up all over. West Michigan really is a gold mine for soccer players and you’ll see that as they get older, players like Riley Tanner playing for the World Cup for Panama, a local player,” Dublis said.

He also attributes the increase in popularity to American players going overseas, stars like Lionel Messi coming to the U.S., the women’s national team’s success and kids gaining genuine interest.

“There just seems to be more of an organic want, rather than parents pushing them into it,” Dublis said.

Dublis admits there are still some challenges. He says the pay-to-play system doesn’t allow all players to reach their potential.

“To get to that high level, you’re paying $5,000 a season, whatever it might be, and it causes a segregation. So as a community, we’ve got to do more to give this platform and more equitable space for everyone to be able to be lifted to the top level,” Dublis said.

He believes soccer can become as popular as major American sports if the culture surrounding it shifts.

“A lot like the basketball culture does. It’s not the NBA that dictates what it looks like, it’s the players and their culture,” Dublis said. “So if we have a culture that really mimics the American spirit, I think Americans will be more inclined to go into the game and understand the game and feel like it’s theirs.”

In 2026, the United States will host some matches when the men’s World Cup comes to North America.