Snowy owl released after recovering in Grand Rapids

A malnourished snowy owl recovers at the Wildlife Rehab Center in Grand Rapids on Dec. 10, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A snowy owl that was brought to Grand Rapids to recover from malnutrition is again free in the wild.

The Drummond Island Animal Clinic wrote on Facebook Saturday that the owl had been released Friday. The post included video that shows the owl hopping out of a cage and immediately taking flight.

“We’re so grateful to this wonderful community for making this a success,” the Facebook post read in part.

The young female owl was discovered alongside a road on Drummond Island, on the eastern side of the Upper Peninsula. Dr. Dick Bennett, a veterinarian, soon diagnosed her with malnutrition and exhaustion. Experts explained that it’s common for young birds of prey to struggle during their first winter on their own.

Bennett brought the owl to the Wildlife Rehab Center in Grand Rapids, where she spent a few weeks eating and recuperating.

“We are proud to have been the landing pad for this beautiful bird. Fly Free!” the Wildlife Rehab Center posted on Facebook Saturday.

Snowy owls are native to the Arctic Circle. Young birds will sometimes fly south during the winter and head back north as summer approaches.

