GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The University Club offered a look at its future location in downtown Grand Rapids with an ice cream social Tuesday.

The club expects to move out of the Fifth Third Center downtown and into the Pen Building, a few blocks away at 120 Ottawa Ave. NW near Pearl Street, by the end of the year. Crews need to finish renovating the new space first.

“We had an opportunity to move to this fabulous new space that has been historically a private club, was taken over by another company, and now we’re going to bring it back to its life as another private club,” University Club General Manager Mark Canak said.

The club is making the move as it celebrates its 100th anniversary. Canak credits the success of the club to its members, saying it has “one of the most loyal memberships I’ve ever seen.”

The Pen Building in downtown Grand Rapids prior to renovations. The University Club will be moving into the space by the end of the year. (July 11, 2023)

Canak said he has worked for private clubs for several years and moved to West Michigan from Chicago about two years ago.

“During the pandemic, the clubs in Chicago, several of them closed,” he explained. “Some of the clubs that I was working at lost almost 50% of their membership. … The membership (at University Club) was so loyal that they lost less than a quarter of their membership during COVID. And then after COVID was done, they all came back.”

Canak said the club is working to have a younger, more diverse demographic. The interior designer working on the project, Kathryn Chaplow, kept that in mind as she designed the space.

“What University Club conveyed to us is the importance of really pulling together the history of the club and where they have been, along with the future of the club, which is a much more inclusive, open, progressive, private club that allows people to have a space that they can enjoy in downtown Grand Rapids that feels like it’s theirs,” she said.

The second floor of the building will see the fewest changes. Chaplow said crews are working to preserve the original details as much as possible.

A map of the second floor of the future University Club building. (Courtesy University Club)

They’ll be adding the Centennial Bar, named in honor of the club’s 100th anniversary.

The floor will also have multiple spaces with lounge seating, dining areas and meeting spaces. The rose room will double as a green room for weddings, while the biggest room on the floor, which will have space for up to 100 people, will have seating by a fireplace.

“Other than the addition of the bar, we’re really trying to just protect and preserve as much of the original millwork, details, doors and flooring as possible,” Chaplow explained.

She said the floor will have a “very rich, warm, inviting palette that is a mix of the old architecture and new patterns.”

A rendering of the future University Club location. (Courtesy University Club)

The third floor will see the most renovations. The bar will be moved to the side of the room, which will be opened up for a ballroom. The space will be ideal for events like weddings, Canak said. Crews will also be adding in a new, main kitchen.

A map of the third floor of the future University Club building. (Courtesy University Club)

Michael Miner, the director of preconstruction for Rockford Construction, said it’s rare to add a kitchen to the third floor of an existing building.

“That’s the best way to serve the space,” he said. “That’s something that the design team moved from the basement originally up to the third floor, which is pretty exciting. “

He said they’ll also add a dumbwaiter to make it easier to move food from floor to floor.

Chaplow said the third floor will be “elegant” and made to feel lighter.

“We really felt that that space needed to be elevated, because the second floor is so special and has so many beautiful architectural elements,” she said.

The space will feel bigger once renovations are complete, Miner said.

In the basement of the building sits a vault, which crews will be turning into a wine locker for members. They’ll also be adding an analog game room and a bar, along with office and storage space.

A map of the basement of the future University Club building. (Courtesy University Club)

Miner said the building is “splendid” and has been well-kept over the years. He said Rockford Construction is working to be very intentional with the project and “making sure those elements are going to last a test of time.”

“All the elements that we’re putting in are really meant to last. They’re durable, they’re functional, they’re also going to add some pizzazz to the space,” he said.

He said the project will keep the grandeur of the building and credited the design teams with creating a timeless look.

“We’re really excited for people to see the space,” Chaplow said. “I think there are a few really rare and special historic spaces like this in the city. And it’s exciting to be a part of updating it, and creating something that more people are going to be using that does have such a rich history.”

She said moving the University Club to the Pen Building is “like a perfect marriage.”

“It just seems like it’s poetic that these two would come together to create a really elevated and wonderful space,” she said.