GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The ninth annual SmartArt competition has its 10 finalists.

Spokespeople from Grand Rapids Public Schools, Consumers Energy and ArtPrize made the announcement in a Tuesday morning news conference.

Consumers sponsors SmartArt, which asks GRPS students to create art that highlights renewable energy. This year, there were nearly 40 entries in a range of mediums including oil pastels, pencil and charcoal drawings, paintings, ceramics and mixed media.

“The SmartArt competition takes it to another level by infusing student art with the importance of teaching and learning about our environment, climate change, renewable energy and sustainability,” GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said.

“Our focus this year is connecting visitors and artists to connect cultural understanding and engaging conversations that truly only art can produce,” ArtPrize Executive Director Craig Searer said.

Panelists from Kendall College of Art and Design, GRCC and GVSU selected the 10 finalists:

Eleanor Broberg for “The Metamorphosis.” Broberg is in ninth grade at City Middle High School.

Aramy Escalante for “The Source of Life.” Escalante is in 11th grade at Ottawa Hills High School.

Alexis Harriman for “The Story of Our Environment.” Harriman is in 11th grade at C.A. Frost Science Academy Middle High School.

Attyn Marshall for “Twin Sisters.” Marshall is in 10th grade at Grand Rapids Public Museum High School.

Ivy Maynard for By a Thread. Maynard is in ninth grade at City Middle High School.

Logan Richter for Sea Change. Richter is in 11th grade at Grand Rapids Public Museum High School.

Aracely Salazar for “After the Storm.” Salazar is in 11th grade at Union High School.

Abigail Strand for “Growing Renewables.” Strand is in ninth grade at City Middle High School.

Tobin Venegas for “The Time We Have Left” Venegas is in 10th grade at Grand Rapids Public Museum High School.

Ellery Younts for “Dive Deeper.” Younts is in 11th grade at C.A. Frost Science Academy Middle High School.

The winner is set to be announced during ArtPrize, on Sept. 18 at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids. The winner will receive a $2,000 scholarship and a new MacBook.