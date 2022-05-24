GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The ninth annual SmartArt competition has its 10 finalists.

Spokespeople from Grand Rapids Public Schools, Consumers Energy and ArtPrize made the announcement in a Tuesday morning news conference.

Consumers sponsors SmartArt, which asks GRPS students to create art that highlights renewable energy. This year, there were nearly 40 entries in a range of mediums including oil pastels, pencil and charcoal drawings, paintings, ceramics and mixed media.

“The SmartArt competition takes it to another level by infusing student art with the importance of teaching and learning about our environment, climate change, renewable energy and sustainability,” GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said.

“Our focus this year is connecting visitors and artists to connect cultural understanding and engaging conversations that truly only art can produce,” ArtPrize Executive Director Craig Searer said.

Panelists from Kendall College of Art and Design, GRCC and GVSU selected the 10 finalists:

"The Metamorphosis" by Eleanor Broberg is among the 10 finalists in the 2022 SmartArt competition. (Courtesy)

Eleanor Broberg for “The Metamorphosis.” Broberg is in ninth grade at City Middle High School.

"The Source of Life" by Aramy Escalante is among the 10 finalists in the 2022 SmartArt competition. (Courtesy)

Aramy Escalante for “The Source of Life.” Escalante is in 11th grade at Ottawa Hills High School.

"The Story of Our Environment" by Alexis Harriman is among the 10 finalists in the 2022 SmartArt competition. (Courtesy)

Alexis Harriman for “The Story of Our Environment.” Harriman is in 11th grade at C.A. Frost Science Academy Middle High School.

"Twin Sisters" by Attyn Marshall is among the 10 finalists in the 2022 SmartArt competition. (Courtesy)

Attyn Marshall for “Twin Sisters.” Marshall is in 10th grade at Grand Rapids Public Museum High School.

By a Thread by Ivy Maynard is among the 10 finalists in the 2022 SmartArt competition. (Courtesy)

Ivy Maynard for By a Thread. Maynard is in ninth grade at City Middle High School.

Sea Change by Logan Richter is among the 10 finalists in the 2022 SmartArt competition. (Courtesy)

Logan Richter for Sea Change. Richter is in 11th grade at Grand Rapids Public Museum High School.

"After the Storm" by Aracely Salazar is among the 10 finalists in the 2022 SmartArt competition. (Courtesy)

Aracely Salazar for “After the Storm.” Salazar is in 11th grade at Union High School.

"Growing Renewables" by Abigail Strand is among the 10 finalists in the 2022 SmartArt competition. (Courtesy)

Abigail Strand for “Growing Renewables.” Strand is in ninth grade at City Middle High School.

"The Time We Have Left" by Tobyn Venegas is among the 10 finalists in the 2022 SmartArt competition. (Courtesy)

Tobin Venegas for “The Time We Have Left” Venegas is in 10th grade at Grand Rapids Public Museum High School.

"Dive Deeper" by Ellery Younts is among the 10 finalists in the 2022 SmartArt competition. (Courtesy)

Ellery Younts for “Dive Deeper.” Younts is in 11th grade at C.A. Frost Science Academy Middle High School.

The winner is set to be announced during ArtPrize, on Sept. 18 at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids. The winner will receive a $2,000 scholarship and a new MacBook.