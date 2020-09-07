Small businesses still working to overcome pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Business owners continue to struggle months after Governor Gretchen Whitmer allowed them to reopen.

At Kilwins in downtown Grand Rapids, employees say they’re still struggling to see customers with less foot traffic in the area.

They say they’re continuing to maintain social distancing in the store and are strongly enforcing people to wear masks.

Kilwins was also one of the businesses heavily damaged by the riots in May.

Even though it’s been a tough year, workers say they’re still optimistic about what’s to come.

“I think it’s super important because, you know, for a good couple months we didn’t have almost any business or a low amount of business because we were quarantining and businesses take a pretty decent hit from something like that, so if you come out and support your local businesses, it just a gives us a little boost of hope from something like that,” said Laurel Powers, a team leader at Kilwins.

Powers also mentioned that it’s important people just keep pushing forward.