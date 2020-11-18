Small businesses in Grand Rapids can apply for $5K grants

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is rolling out grants to help businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The grants will be for as much as $5,000. They are meant for businesses that have a storefront and have 25 or fewer employees, and will be directed to low- or moderate-income recipients.

Application information can be found online.

The Grand Rapids Economic Development Office is facilitating the grants. The cash is coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links