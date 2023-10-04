GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Slows Bar-B-Q, a Detroit-based barbecue joint, is closing its restaurant in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

The restaurant will close Oct. 8.

In a Wednesday statement, Slows said it “never fully recovered” from the economic hit that came with the pandemic.

“Grand Rapids and West Michigan have been good to Slows Bar-B-Q. The Downtown Market has been an ideal location as we expanded our business in order to connect with fans across the state. Unfortunately, the business never fully recovered post-Covid,” the statement says.

It said the decision was not easy, and “one we did not anticipate having to make.”

Slows opened in the Downtown Market in August 2015 to long lines and happy customers. It had seating for about 140 people. It was Slows’ first restaurant outside Detroit, where Crain’s Detroit Business recently reported that Slows was considering expanding. Slows was first started in 2005, according to its website.

The Detroit-area locations are staying open, Slows said.

In an email to News 8, managing director Terry Perrone said his focus is on Slows employees.

“If any restaurants in West Michigan are looking for employees, we’re eager to provide references,” he wrote.

Slows will still be catering events booked at the Downtown Market through the end of the year.

“The Downtown Market has been an ideal partner during these past eight years, and we appreciate their confidence in the work of the Slows team as well as the Market’s investment in our business. We will also miss operating alongside so many talented merchants,” the statement reads.