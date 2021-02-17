Sloth at John Ball Zoo dies at age 38

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A two-toed sloth at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids has died.

Linus the sloth was 38, the zoo said in a Wednesday Facebook post.

The zoo said that Linus was euthanized after several months of treatments for a mass in his nasal passages and a decline in his quality of life.

Linus was quite old for a sloth. Linne’s two-toed sloths usually live about 20 years in the wild, but can live between 30 and 40 years in captivity.

Linus was born in 1982 at the Milwaukee County Zoo and came to Grand Rapids the next year. He was recalled as good-natured — if often sleepy — and a favorite of both keepers and zoogoers.