GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s almost time to fall back and adjust those clocks as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday.

That one-hour shift won’t have a big impact on most people but it can be disruptive if you already have trouble sleeping.

A sleep psychologist from Corewell Health, formerly known as Spectrum Health, suggests you go to bed an hour later on Saturday night to avoid more problems.

“You could theoretically try to stay up like 30 minutes,” Dr. Shea Golding said. “I think one of the more prominent things to talk about, especially this time of year, is that if we are not adequately rested, our immune system takes a hit. So, we’re not gonna fight off illnesses as well.”

Here are more tips you can follow to adjust to the time change:

Get involved in physical activity during the day but avoid directly before bedtime.

Build downtime into the evenings so you can wind down before going to bed.

Spend an hour before bed doing a calming activity.

Have patience and persistence to keep kids’ sleep routines on track.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday.