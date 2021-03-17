Sleep Out taking place Friday to support those facing homelessness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — According to Covenant House, an estimated 17,000 young people in Michigan are facing homelessness.

Officials say this interrupts progress toward being a successful adult, which is why they’re stepping in to help this Friday with the 5th annual Michigan Young Professional Sleep Out.

It’s all in hopes of raising awareness for those facing homelessness in West Michigan and what people can do to work toward ending this problem for good.

The virtual event will take place at 8 p.m. Participants are encouraged to sleep out anywhere, including their backyard, front porch or kitchen floor. Young professionals ages 22 to 40 are encouraged to attend.

The live virtual program will include speeches from Covenant House staff, former residents and participants.

Officials with Covenant House say each sleeper is encouraged to raise at least $1,000 to support the organization’s mission. Since launching in 2017, the Michigan Young Professional Sleep Out has raised more than $220,000 to support youth facing homelessness in Michigan.

More information about the event and how to sign up can be found online.