Sleep Out America works to help homeless youth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — To raise money for young people experiencing homelessness, Covenant House will host a virtual sleep out event Friday.

The goal of Sleep Out America is not to replicate or pretend to be homeless, but rather have people step outside of their comfort zones to show homeless youth that they care.

The national virtual event will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 8 a.m. Saturday.

People can join in at anytime from anywhere they want, such as their living room, driveway or backyard.

There will be activities during the event like games and storytelling.

You can register as an individual or create a digital sleep out event with family and friends.

The suggested donation is $25 to join.

“It’s a great way for people who are sheltering at home to help young people who are being forced to remain in the shelter,” said Steven Depolo, the director of development for Covenant House in Grand Rapids. “If you can imagine what it’s like to be in a shelter and then sheltering at home, but not have a home to go to or a family to go to, we’re trying to make that connection with those young people.”

The funds raised from the virtual event will go towards housing, food and education costs for homeless youth in West Michigan.

If you’re interested in taking part, more information can be found online.